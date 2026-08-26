Thieves target parked cars in string of burglaries in Fulton Market

Chicago police are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred on the city's Near West Side this week.

A trail of glass still covers the stretch of Aberdeen Street near Lake in Fulton Market after multiple cars were left damaged and valuables were stolen early Tuesday morning.

TJ Brister lives nearby and recorded video of the damaged cars. He says he's not used to such a crime.

Chicago police are warning of at least nine parked cars that were smashed into — seemingly one after another during the overnight hours.

"I wanted to show people not that it's not safe but what's been going on recently so they can think twice before parking on the street like that," Brister said.

Nearby Business Owners say they don't want this incident to deter people from coming to the neighborhood.

"Anytime things like this happen, we feel them as well. We want everyone in this community to feel safe and to be safe," said Jorge Mancilla, owner of Mend Atelier.

Most of the car break-ins happened in front of Mancilla's shoe and leather repair shop.

"Obviously, there are worse things, but it's annoying having to deal with that walking out of your house thinking your car is going to be ok and all of a sudden you're missing a window and god knows what else," he said.

Chicago police say the only information they have is that they're looking for one or two people wearing black hoodies driving a dark colored car.

As of Wednesday night, no arrests have been made.