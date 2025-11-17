Chicago pediatric cancer patient goes on surprise trip to Bears game in Minnesota

A cancer patient from Chicago and lifelong Bears fan got to see the team make their fifth comeback of the season in Minnesota on Sunday, thanks to a surprise trip.

Advocate Children's Hospital and the Bears teamed up to surprise Emiliano Covarrubias, 11, with the trip last week.

The Chicago Bears in partnership with Advocate surprise a deserving family with tickets at Advocate Christ Medical Center, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in Oak Lawn, Illinois. Bailey Black/ Advocate Children's Hospital

He learned that he was going to Minneapolis for an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Bears take on the Vikings over the weekend.

During his trip, Emiliano got to visit Halas Hall and meet the players. He also received a signed Bears helmet and was greeted by the team wearing custom "TD's for Emiliano" t-shirts.

Emiliano got a special sendoff at O'Hare Airport courtesy of United Airlines, which provided all-expenses-paid travel, a decorated gate, and announcements ahead of their flight, the hospital said.

The weekend ended with a Bears win against the Vikings, which was also Emiliano's first-ever NFL game.