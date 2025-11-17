Chicago pediatric cancer patient goes on surprise trip to Bears game in Minnesota
A cancer patient from Chicago and lifelong Bears fan got to see the team make their fifth comeback of the season in Minnesota on Sunday, thanks to a surprise trip.
Advocate Children's Hospital and the Bears teamed up to surprise Emiliano Covarrubias, 11, with the trip last week.
He learned that he was going to Minneapolis for an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the Bears take on the Vikings over the weekend.
During his trip, Emiliano got to visit Halas Hall and meet the players. He also received a signed Bears helmet and was greeted by the team wearing custom "TD's for Emiliano" t-shirts.
Emiliano got a special sendoff at O'Hare Airport courtesy of United Airlines, which provided all-expenses-paid travel, a decorated gate, and announcements ahead of their flight, the hospital said.
The weekend ended with a Bears win against the Vikings, which was also Emiliano's first-ever NFL game.