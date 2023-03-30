Chicago Park District offering spring break camps starting Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public School students go on spring break next week if you're looking for activities, the Chicago Park District has you covered.
It's offering spring break camps from April 3 to 7 at nearly 40 parks.
Kids age five to 13 can enjoy crafts, sports, games, and other fun activities.
Spots are still available.
You can sign up at chicagoparkdistrict.com.
