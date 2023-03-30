Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Park District offering spring break camps starting Monday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District hosting spring camps next week
Chicago Park District hosting spring camps next week 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public School students go on spring break next week if you're looking for activities, the Chicago Park District has you covered.

It's offering spring break camps from April 3 to 7 at nearly 40 parks.

Kids age five to 13 can enjoy crafts, sports, games, and other fun activities.

Spots are still available.

You can sign up at chicagoparkdistrict.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.