Chicago Park District's Halloween events kicks off Monday night
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District is kicking off "spooky season" with a series of family-friendly Halloween activities.
From pumpkin patches to costume contests and campfire movie screenings, there are dozens of activities throughout the month ahead.
The events kicks off Monday night with a Dia De Los Muertos workshop in Marquette Park.
Check out the Chicago Park District website to search for events in your neighborhood.
