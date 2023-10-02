Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District's Halloween events kicks off Monday night

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District is kicking off "spooky season" with a series of family-friendly Halloween activities.

From pumpkin patches to costume contests and campfire movie screenings, there are dozens of activities throughout the month ahead.

The events kicks off Monday night with a Dia De Los Muertos workshop in Marquette Park. 

Check out the Chicago Park District website to search for events in your neighborhood. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 9:42 AM

