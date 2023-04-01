Chicago Park District's 'Go Run' series continues today in Columbus Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are on the run this morning as part of the Chicago Park District's Go Run series.

Today's run is happening in Columbus Park along Jackson Boulevard.

From now through mid-November, runners, walkers, and joggers of all ages can take part in free-timed 5K and 1-mile runs.

They'll happen in different Chicago parks across the city each week.

You can view the full schedule and register for the next run at the Chicago Park District's website. Registration for next week's run in Marquette Park is open.