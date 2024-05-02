Chicago Park District labor union ratifies new 5-year contract, including average 23% pay raises

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The union representing more than 2,200 Chicago Park District workers has ratified a tentative five-year contract agreement that will provide $28 million worth of pay raises and other benefits.

Chicago Park District officials said the agreement with SEIU Local 73 will provide an average 23% salary increase for most workers over the life of the contract.

"Our District is strongest when our employees feel valued and supported because they are the heart of our organization," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. "We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that reflects the District's commitment to supporting our employees and their families and the respect we have for the important work they do to uplift Chicago families, our parks and communities."

Full-time employees will get an average 19.7% pay raise over the five-year contract, hourly employees will get a 26.6% average pay raise, and seasonal employees will get an average 17% pay increase.

Hourly lifeguards will see their pay go up from $18.50 per hour to $24 per hour over five years, while pay for seasonal lifeguards will go from $16 per hour to $21 per hour over the course of the contract.

The Park District also will pay a one-time $2,2500 "essential worker bonus" to employees who worked through the pandemic, as well as increased longevity pay for employees with 10 or more years of service. Paid parental leave for workers also will increase from eight to 12 weeks.

"This is a groundbreaking contract not only because of the historic raises we won but also because of improved contract language that will increase protections for members so we feel more supported in our jobs every day," SEIU Local 73 bargaining team member Regis Banks said in a statement.

The total of $28 million in pay increases and other new benefits for Park District workers is on top of the $184 million the Park District already spends on annual personnel-related costs.

The deal was reached with SEIU Local 73 in early April, and was ratified by the end of the month.

The agreement came after the union had threatened to go on strike. Most of the union's members voted to authorize a strike in late March amid stalled talks on a new contract.

The union has claimed the Park District closed nearly a third of its programs over the past five years because of an inability to hire sufficient staff due to low wages and inadequate benefits.

"This new contract will reverse the trend of short staffing due to low wages and inadequate benefits," said Dian Palmer, President of SEIU Local 73. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Brandon Johnson and his staff for their instrumental role in facilitating this agreement."

The contract still needs to be approved by the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners before it is finalized.