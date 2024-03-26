Chicago Park District union authorizes strike, asks mayor to intervene in contract talks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After voting to authorize a strike, the union representing more than 2,200 Chicago Park District workers planned to deliver a petition to Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday, asking him to step in where they claim Park District management has stalled.

SEIU Local 73 said an overwhelming majority of its members voted to authorize a strike last week, after talks on a new contract stalled.

The union claimed management has given no written responses to its contract proposals at the last three bargaining sessions, and has made little movement on its top demands.

SEIU said Park District workers are seeking pay raises for all staff, a $20 per hour starting wage for park jobs, access to health insurance for all Park District staff, more full-time positions, and a fair and transparent promotion process.

A vote has been scheduled for next week to determine when a strike could begin, and how long it could last.

The union has scheduled a rally at City Hall on Tuesday morning, when they plan to deliver a petition to the mayor's office, asking Johnson to intervene in contract negotiations to help reach a fair settlement.