Chicago Park District lifeguard may have been struck by lightning at Montrose Beach

Lifeguard hospitalized at Montrose Beach after lightning strike; storms cause other issues

Officials are investigating whether a Chicago Park District lifeguard was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Park district officials confirmed that the lifeguard was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for evaluation and treatment. They did not offer any information about their condition.

The officials said whether the lifeguard was struck by lightning or if there was a lightning strike in the proximity of where they were standing is still under investigation.

The incident happened at Montrose Beach on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. as thunderstorms moved through the area.

No further information was immediately available. It was not clear whether the lifeguard was still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.