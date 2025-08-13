Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Park District lifeguard may have been struck by lightning at Montrose Beach

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Lifeguard hospitalized at Montrose Beach after lightning strike; storms cause other issues
Lifeguard hospitalized at Montrose Beach after lightning strike; storms cause other issues 01:23

Officials are investigating whether a Chicago Park District lifeguard was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.

Park district officials confirmed that the lifeguard was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for evaluation and treatment. They did not offer any information about their condition.

The officials said whether the lifeguard was struck by lightning or if there was a lightning strike in the proximity of where they were standing is still under investigation.

The incident happened at Montrose Beach on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. as thunderstorms moved through the area.

No further information was immediately available. It was not clear whether the lifeguard was still hospitalized as of Wednesday morning. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue