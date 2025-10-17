Chicago Park District's proposal approved for DuSable Park​

The plan commission approved the Chicago Park District's proposal for DuSable Park, which has been nearly 40 years in the making.

The $13 million project would be built on DuSable Lake Shore Drive between the Chicago River and Illinois Street.

The park district wants to make it more accessible by connecting it to the Navy Pier Flyover.

As shown in the renderings released in April, the 3.4 acre park will feature a boardwalk, ample green space, and a pavilion to teach visitors about its namesake, Chicago founder Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable.

It's expected to open by the middle of 2027.

The land was set aside in 1987 by Mayor Harold Washington.