Plans for DuSable Park in downtown Chicago revealed

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
We are getting our first look at renderings for what the future DuSable Park will look like.

As shown in the renderings, the 3.4 acre park will feature a boardwalk, ample green splace and pavilion to teach visitors about its namesake, Chicago founder Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable.

The park is being built at 401 N. Lake Shore Drive, near the lake in downtown Chicago, near DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of the Illinois Street exit.

The park has been in the work for decades. The land was set aside in 1987 by Mayor Harold Washington. It will cost about $10 million to build. 

