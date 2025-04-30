Plans for DuSable Park in downtown Chicago revealed

We are getting our first look at renderings for what the future DuSable Park will look like.

As shown in the renderings, the 3.4 acre park will feature a boardwalk, ample green splace and pavilion to teach visitors about its namesake, Chicago founder Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable.

The park is being built at 401 N. Lake Shore Drive, near the lake in downtown Chicago, near DuSable Lake Shore Drive south of the Illinois Street exit.

The park has been in the work for decades. The land was set aside in 1987 by Mayor Harold Washington. It will cost about $10 million to build.