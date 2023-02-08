Chicago Park District hosting events in celebration of Black History Month

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District will be hosting events in celebration of Black History Month across several parks.

They will be held at parks named in honor of African Americans who've helped shape the legacy of Chicago.

Events include films, games, a Black Expo, a fashion show, and other Black History programming.

The celebrations will run from Feb. 10 through 26.

More information can be found on the Chicago Park District's Website.

Below you'll find the list of participating parks and events:

Feb. 10

Westside Film Series Feat. Wakanda Forever at Douglass Park - Free

1401 S. Sacramento Dr.

6:00 p.m. – 8:41 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 11

Kels PAC Micro Small Black Expo at Garfield Park

100 N. Central Park Ave.

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Westside Film Series Feat. Wakanda Forever at Garfield Park

100 N. Central Park Ave.

12:00 p.m. – 2:41 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 16

Black History Month Celebration at Foster Park

1440 W. 84th St.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Westside Film Series Feat. Pride at La Follette Park

1333 N. Laramie Ave.

6:30 p.m. – 8:14 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 17

Black History Month Senior Fashion Show at Homan Square Community Center Park

3559 W. Arthington

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Free event for ages 55 and up.

Black History Game Night at Douglass Park

1401 S. Sacramento Dr.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Free for ages 6 and up.

Feb. 18

UMOJA Black History Celebration at Homan Square Community Center Park

3559 W. Arthington

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 21

Black History Family Fun Night at Tuley Park

501 E. 90th Pl.

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 22

Black History Month Celebration at Sherman Park

1301 W. 52nd St.

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Black History Program at Austin Town Hall Park

5610 W. Lake St.

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 23

Westside Film Series feat. Princess and the Frog at Homan Square Community Center Park

3559 W. Arthington

6:30 p.m. – 8:07 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 24

Community Black History Exhibit at Brainerd Park

1246 W. 92nd St.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

$5 admission. Children ages 12 & under are free.

Feb. 25

PAC Black History Celebration at Garfield Park

100 N. Central Park Ave.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Free for all ages.

Feb. 26

Black History Month Celebration at Loyola Park

1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Free for all ages.