Chicago organizations react to Trump admins ending of Temporary Protected Status for Somali community

The Trump administration said it's ending temporary protected status for those in the program from Somalia.

It's the latest targeting of the Somali community by the White House, garnering reactions from those a part of the community in Chicago.

The administration is ramping up its efforts to target the Somali community in the U.S.

"The Somalians should be out of here," Trump said.

President Donald Trump has put the group in the spotlight following a fraud scandal in Minnesota. The Department of Homeland Security will end temporary protected status, or TPS, for some 2,500 Somali people in the program, making them eligible for deportation.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement, "Temporary means temporary. Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law's requirement for TPS."

"When they come out with this policy, it feels like it's more political and more in line with that demonization, rather than a national security move," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director for the Council on American–Islamic Relations in Chicago.

He said the community has been targeted as a whole following the crimes in Minneapolis.

"There's been a lot of demonization and vilification of Somalis en masse, because of some alleged crimes committed by some community members in Minneapolis, in Minnesota, and it's just been hunting season," he said.

Rehab said the latest move by the administration is part of the wider campaign of targeting immigrant communities.

"It's really sad because it chisels away at the safety net and social structure that we have as a country of immigrants, that we've always had, turning us into something that we're not, and that's how we should see the current attack on the Somali community," he said.

"It's been a lot of up and down, helter skelter, of people, there's been a lot of fear," said Olanrewaju Fagboyo with African Embassy Global Ideas and Solutions.

Fagboyo runs the organization that helps connect immigrants from the African diaspora to resources, including passports or immigration legal counsel.

The TPS status will end on March 17, and Fagboyo said the fast-approaching end to the program is leaving many with few options, feeling concerned.

"Many people are not prepared for this tough situation, this action that's going on, there's constant fear, stress, and potential hardship of this relocation is very hard," Fagboyo said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also responded and said in part, "Chicago is home to upwards of 80,000 African immigrants, including our Somali community members. Chicago stands with our Somali neighbors, and we will continue working with partners to ensure families have access to trusted information, legal resources, and support during this time."