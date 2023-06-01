Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight
Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight 01:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 begins a new segment highlighting pet rescues in our area.

We're pleased to feature One Tail at a Time, located in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Anna Johnson brought in "Lilly" and talked about the recently rescued golden retrievers and Wheaton terriers from a puppy mill.

The organization has an upcoming event called the Sit for Shelter Pets coming up June 11. It's an awareness and fundraising event.

For more information about adopting Lily and the upcoming fundraiser, head to onetail.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.