Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight

Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight

Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 begins a new segment highlighting pet rescues in our area.

We're pleased to feature One Tail at a Time, located in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Anna Johnson brought in "Lilly" and talked about the recently rescued golden retrievers and Wheaton terriers from a puppy mill.

The organization has an upcoming event called the Sit for Shelter Pets coming up June 11. It's an awareness and fundraising event.

For more information about adopting Lily and the upcoming fundraiser, head to onetail.org.

We recently rescued 17 Golden Retriever mamas from a horrible breeding situation - with the support of our friends at @BabyDogeCoin, all of them got the medical care they needed! They're learning how to dog in foster homes right now and will be ready for adoption soon! pic.twitter.com/qEfObPruUO — One Tail at a Time (OTAT) (@onetailatatime) May 20, 2023