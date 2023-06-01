Chicago's One Tail at a Time in the CBS 2 pet rescue spotlight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 begins a new segment highlighting pet rescues in our area.
We're pleased to feature One Tail at a Time, located in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.
Anna Johnson brought in "Lilly" and talked about the recently rescued golden retrievers and Wheaton terriers from a puppy mill.
The organization has an upcoming event called the Sit for Shelter Pets coming up June 11. It's an awareness and fundraising event.
For more information about adopting Lily and the upcoming fundraiser, head to onetail.org.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.