Border Patrol at Chicago O'Hare Airport seizes primate meat from passenger's suitcase

Customs and Border Protection officials at Chicago O'Hare International Airport seized some very odd items from a passenger's suitcase last week.

In a post to X.com, CBP said that a passenger from Congo brought in 11 lbs. of beans that were infested by pests, 17 lbs. of unknown plants and 4 lbs. of non-human primate meat. Pictures shared by the agency showed several mummified small primates that were taken from the luggage.

CBP said the passenger "believed the food they were bringing in was fine," but it was in fact prohibited. The agents seized and destroyed the items, CBP said.