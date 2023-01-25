4 people, including 2 Chicago police officers, hospitalized after car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were hospitalized, including two Chicago police officers, after a car crash in East Garfield Park Tuesday evening.

A CPD-marked vehicle was traveling westbound in the 2800 block of West Harrison Street around 7:23 p.m. crossing California when it struck a box truck traveling eastbound on Harrison, police said.

The officers were traveling to a different crash scene in the 2000 block of Augusta Boulevard at the time of the crash on Harrison.

The CPD vehicle stopped after striking a parked car in the same block.

The driver of the box truck, a 34-year-old man, and a passenger, a 48-year-old man, were taken to Stroger Hospital, both in good condition.

Two Chicago police officers were taken to a Mount Sinai Hospital, and were also both in good condition.