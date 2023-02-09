Watch CBS News
Chicago OEMC's new app aims to keep residents safe, informed

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new app aims to keep Chicagoans safe and informed.

The new Chicago Office of Emergency Management app collects all the city's public safety data in one space.

The app includes features like a special event calendar, severe weather alerts and Chicago police beat maps and district information.

Perhaps the most notable tool is the "CHI Safe Walk" feature, which gives users the option to share their live location with a friend when traveling in the city.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:28 PM

