Man found dead with lacerations on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man dead, found with stab wounds on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man died after he was found with multiple lacerations in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Just before 2 a.m., Chicago police found a 39-year-old man unresponsive with cuts in the 3400 block of North Kimball Avenue.

It appears the man was found near a possible homeless encampment.

Chicago police said the man died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

It is not clear when the stabbing took place.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Chicago police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.