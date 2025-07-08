Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead with lacerations on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man dead, found with stab wounds on Chicago's Northwest Side
Man dead, found with stab wounds on Chicago's Northwest Side 00:25

A man died after he was found with multiple lacerations in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police. 

Just before 2 a.m., Chicago police found a 39-year-old man unresponsive with cuts in the 3400 block of North Kimball Avenue. 

It appears the man was found near a possible homeless encampment.

Chicago police said the man died at the scene. The victim has not been identified. 

It is not clear when the stabbing took place. 

No arrests have been made in this case. 

Chicago police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.