Shootout ends with car crashing into building on Chicago's Northwest Side

A shootout between two drivers ended with a car crashing into an apartment building in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood.

Chicago police said the drivers were involved in a road incident in the 7700 block of West Belmont Avenue when the driver of a white sedan fired shots at a minivan driver, who is a Concealed Carry License holder.

The CCL holder fired shots back, causing the white sedan to crash into a building, causing significant damage. Police said the driver of the white sedan ran away after crashing.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.