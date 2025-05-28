Watch CBS News
Local News

Shootout ends with car crashing into building on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Shootout ends with car crashing into building on Chicago's Northwest Side
Shootout ends with car crashing into building on Chicago's Northwest Side 00:34

A shootout between two drivers ended with a car crashing into an apartment building in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood.

Chicago police said the drivers were involved in a road incident in the 7700 block of West Belmont Avenue when the driver of a white sedan fired shots at a minivan driver, who is a Concealed Carry License holder. 

The CCL holder fired shots back, causing the white sedan to crash into a building, causing significant damage. Police said the driver of the white sedan ran away after crashing. 

untitled-design-2025-05-28t070247-587.png

No injuries were reported. 

No one is in custody. Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.