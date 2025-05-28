Shootout ends with car crashing into building on Chicago's Northwest Side
A shootout between two drivers ended with a car crashing into an apartment building in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood.
Chicago police said the drivers were involved in a road incident in the 7700 block of West Belmont Avenue when the driver of a white sedan fired shots at a minivan driver, who is a Concealed Carry License holder.
The CCL holder fired shots back, causing the white sedan to crash into a building, causing significant damage. Police said the driver of the white sedan ran away after crashing.
No injuries were reported.
No one is in custody. Police are investigating.