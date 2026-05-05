Woman shot, critically injured on Chicago's Northwest Side

A woman was shot and critically wounded on Chicago's Northwest Side early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a 22-year-old woman told officers she was outside in the 1900 block of North Kilbourn around 3:15 a.m. when shots were fired.

The woman was shot in the pelvic area and was dropped off at Humboldt Park Health in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area Five detectives are investigating.