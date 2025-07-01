Watch CBS News
Police investigating residential fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Firefighters battled a large blaze at a home that is now under investigation in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday night.

Just before 11:15 a.m., large flames were seen shooting from the roof of a home in the 5400 block of West Windsor Avenue. 

The Chicago Police Department said no injuries or displacements were been reported. It is not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire broke out. 

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

No further details were available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

