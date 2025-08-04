3 hospitalized after fire spreads to 2 buildings on Chicago's Northwest Side

Three people were hospitalized after a fire spread to two buildings in Logan Square on Sunday night.

Police said firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m., which had spread to two buildings in the 1900 block of North Central Park Avenue.

Video from the scene showed fire crews working to contain the fire as flames tore through the roof of one of the buildings.

Police said three people were able to safely escape the fire.

A woman was taken to Stroger Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in serious condition.

Two men were also taken to Stroger Hospital and are listed in fair condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.