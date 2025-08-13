Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed on Chicago's North Side

Elyssa Kaufman
A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Police said a 32-year-old man was outside, around 2 a.m. on Paulina Street and Estes Avenue, when someone walked up and fired multiple shots in his direction. 

The man was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was later pronounced dead. 

Video from the scene showed bullet holes in a car window and shell casings on the ground. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

