Chicago nonprofit focused on in Latino community receives Mental Health Action Day grant

Thursday is MTV's Mental Health Action Day, and CBS partnered with MTV to give money to nonprofits across the country to hold events for their community.

One of those recipients was a Pilsen neighborhood group trying to have more of a conversation on the topic with Latinos. The nonprofit Salud received $10,000.

To feel welcomed in a room full of strangers is not easy. But everyone who gathered in brewery in Pilsen came for the same reason —to talk about mental health.

"All of tonight is possible because we were a recipient of the MTV Mental Health Action Day grant," said Dr. Ricardo Camacho, the founder of Salud.

Salud was the only group in Chicago to receive grant money, and the group held an event full of art, music, and conversations about mental health Thursday night.

"When I found out that we were part of over 500 applicants, I was just like, 'This is a blessing,'" said Camacho.

Salud started three years ago with a focus on Latino communities having conversations about mental health — a topic nonexistent to many. That is why Salud said events like the one Thursday night are needed.

"I'm the middle of five in my family, and I feel like I'm the one that was never heard," said Ruthie Malgonago, who came to the event to network and hear people's stories.

Camacho, a psychologist himself, said one in five Hispanics have a mental health condition — and only 30% get support.

That is where Salud comes in.

"All we hope to do is just be another organization that says, hey, regardless of what's going on, these spaces are going to be for you," said Camacho.