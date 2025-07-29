Watch CBS News
2 men injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Two men were injured, one critically, after a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side on Monday night. 

Chicago police said the men were outside, in the first block of North Western Avenue, around 10:40 p.m., when shots were fired by someone inside a vehicle. The shooting took place outside a gas station. 

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head and legs. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. 

A 49-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. 

Nearly two dozen evidence markers were seen on the ground at the site of the shooting. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

