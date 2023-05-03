Over a dozen health, fitness providers available for Chicago Moves Day in Union Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No excuses! Today is the day to get your rear in gear!

It's Chicago Moves Day.

More than 15 health and fitness providers will be at Union Park today from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The event highlights the many fitness and wellness opportunities across the city.

There will be fitness and health screenings available.

The goal of Chicago Moves Day is to urge everyone to adopt healthier lifestyles to help prevent and manage chronic diseases.