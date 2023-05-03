Watch CBS News
Local News

Over a dozen health, fitness providers available for Chicago Moves Day in Union Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

It's Chicago Moves Day!
It's Chicago Moves Day! 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No excuses! Today is the day to get your rear in gear!

It's Chicago Moves Day.

More than 15 health and fitness providers will be at Union Park today from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The event highlights the many fitness and wellness opportunities across the city.

There will be fitness and health screenings available.

The goal of Chicago Moves Day is to urge everyone to adopt healthier lifestyles to help prevent and manage chronic diseases.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.