1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

By Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A man is dead, and two others were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. 

Just before 11:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 1100 block of Longwood Avenue and found the three victims.  

Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. 

A second man was shot multiple times and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Another 28-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot. 

Video from the scene showed officers searching a white SUV at the scene that was damaged with several bullet holes. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

