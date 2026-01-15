1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park
A man is dead, and two others were injured after a shooting in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.
Just before 11:30 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 1100 block of Longwood Avenue and found the three victims.
Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
A second man was shot multiple times and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. Another 28-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Video from the scene showed officers searching a white SUV at the scene that was damaged with several bullet holes.
No arrests have been made.
Area Two detectives are investigating.