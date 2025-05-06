Chicago moms living in CHA housing treated to free makeovers ahead of Mother's Day

In an early Mother's Day gift, hundreds of Chicago moms who live in Chicago Housing Authority developments got a free makeover Tuesday.

The CHA hosted the event along with the Daisie Foundation. Demetra Jones, a mother of four, was among those who received a makeover.

"I feel beautiful. It's a good day today," said Jones, who had never been pampered in such a fashion. "Outfit, hair, makeup — I didn't have to worry about a thing."

Chicago Housing Authority corporate external partnership director Kristen Hamer emphasized the importance of giving busy moms a break.

"It's so gratifying to be able to provide this for CHA moms," Hamer said. "We know all moms are busy and are always taking care of others, their children, and other family members before themselves."

The Daisie Foundation is a nonprofit organization that empowers underrepresented communities by providing ongoing opportunities and access to resources.

Daisie Foundation board president Julie Hightower said the nonprofit started the pre-Mother's Day makeovers nine years ago, and partnered with the CHA five years ago.

"Through different organizations like Pin Me Up, Tricoci. We said we were going to bring in makeup artist from the world class makeup artists, hairstylists."

Sixteen makeup artists and hairstylists transformed 200 moms in less than three hours at the event Tuesday. As part of the moms' new look, they got to pick a new wardrobe.

Hightower said Banana Republic donated 300 dresses.

"We have a national partnership with Banana Republic Factory, and all of their stores donated brand-new dresses just for this event — so the moms have the full transformational makeover," she said.

The women received a full glam experience.

Another mom, Susan Worthy, said this was the first time she has attended the event. She said it lifted her spirits.

"I'm glad I came out today, because I started not to come, but I'm glad I did," Worthy said.

The Daisie foundation has two other locations in Houston and Milwaukee. This is their way of honoring 1,000 moms.