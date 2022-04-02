Chicago model Kaylyn Pryor to be remembered with honorary street name; her murder remains unsolved

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been more than six years since senseless violence claimed the life of a young Chicago model named Kaylyn Pryor.

On Saturday, Pryor will get a special honor in her memory. But as CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, there is something else her family wants too.

Alan Scott will be the first to tell you how proud he is of his daughter Kaylyn – and everything she accomplished in 20 years. He unfurled an image of his daughter when she was a model competing in Mario Tricoci's "Mario, Make Me a Model."

"I do like showing her off," Scott said. "I just feel like it's my duty as a dad, you know. I feel like she was robbed, you know, she was robbed of her life. But I still have to let as many people know about her as possible."

We spoke with Kaylyn after she won the "Mario, Make Me a Model" competition in September 2015 – beating out 500 other competitors. She told CBS 2's Derrick Young at the time that she hoped to "open new doors and start a new journey."

But the young Evanston woman's dreams of becoming a famous model were cut short.

On Nov. 2, 2015, Kaylyn, 20, was shot and killed in a drive-by. More than six years later, Scott still remembers that devastating phone call.

"My dad called me and told me that Kaylyn got shot, and I couldn't believe it. I said, 'Dad,' I couldn't believe it, I said, 'What did you just say?'" Scott said.

Kaylyn was leaving her grandmother's house in Englewood — the same home her dad grew up in - and she was headed back home-here to Evanston

On Saturday, the white cover on the honorary street sign at 74th and May streets will be lifted, and Kaylyn's name and life story will forever be part of the city. The street where she was shot and killed will be named in her honor.

"I'm proud that fact that that can always see that, you know, because it's a piece of history in Chicago," Scott said. "Other African American girls - especially in that neighborhood - can see that, and look at her name, and Google her name, and see within 20 years what she accomplished with her life."

While Chicago will never forget, Kaylyn's dad is still pushing for closure.

"The case is unsolved – it's still unsolved - and I'm hoping that they find the killer," Scott said. "Believe it or not I don't have any hatred in my heart—I don't have any room for it, you know? I love my daughter so much – and it's just pure love."

The sign is set to be unveiled at 10 a.m. at 74th and May streets. Everyone is invited to joint in the celebration of Kaylyn Pryor's life.