Chicago migrants share stories of endurance as they set sights on a better life

New to Chicago, migrants share stories of their long road to a new life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Approximately 5,000 migrants are living in shelters run by the City of Chicago and State of Illinois, and non-profits like the Instituto del Progreso Latino are helping those who endured incredible challenges in their homelands, and setting their sights on goals for a better life.

Luis David Pafino Reyes, his wife Vanessa Fuentes, and their four children arrived in Chicago about one month ago.

Speaking in Spanish, Vanessa said, "We are very happy and, foremost, thankful to God."

The couple left Venezuela, and traveled to Colombia then Mexico, where they applied for political asylum. Luis said he was beaten with a metal pipe by the opposition in his country, because his mother was a political candidate opposing the Maduro regime. Luis now has a five-inch-long scar on his scalp.

"We started to suffer a series of political persecutions," Vanessa said.

Luis and Vanessa both have work authorization in the United States. Luis is seeking a job as a chef. Vanessa is a doctor and plans to work in the medical profession in Chicago.

They said getting their Chicago CityKey ID cards, with the help of the Pilsen-based non-profit Instituto del Progreso Latino also opens a whole new world of opportunities for them.

With the government-issued ID, they'll be able to open a bank account, use public transportation, and even have the identification needed to drive a car.

The couple also has been able to get resources they need for their 16-year-old son, Juan Sebastian.

Vanessa said they faced much discrimination in Venezuela because their son has Down Syndrome.

"We're so honored to be able to walk with families during these difficult times," said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, the President and CEO of Instituto del Progreso Latino.

The non-profit serves 18,000 immigrants and their families in Chicago, just like Vanessa and Luis.

"The perception of what may be an undocumented or new arrival, and to show the vibrancy so they can also contribute to the economic development and improvement of the country," Ayala-Bermejo said.

The organization's work doesn't stop with getting new arrivals identification cards, jobs, and housing; an education is also offered to their children.

Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy in Pilsen has an immigrant student population representing eight countries.

Raylin de Horta Chavez, a 19-year-old student at the academy, said the economic situation in his native Colombia was very bad.

He left his homeland at the age of 12 and traveled alone to Panama. Years later, he would continue his trek on foot and by bus through six countries to reunite with his family in Chicago.

He shared videos of his journey, showing him burning clothes to stay warm as he waited for a train in Mexico.

In another video, his mother and sister can be seen sobbing after finally boarding the top of a train. They were terrified, because they've heard of people dying after being thrown from trains because of the velocity.

After arriving in Chicago, Raylin compiled the videos to show every step of his arduous journey. He now lives Chicago Lawn with his mother, siblings, and stepfather; and he's learning English.

"My name is Raylin. I am from Colombia. I am 19-year-old," he said.

Asked what it means to be here for his future, Raylin said he will not only have opportunities to study, work, and help his mother; but become a musician and a mechanical engineer.

Tears filled Nicole Velasquez's eyes as she recalled the political situation in her homeland of Venezuela; and her four-month long journey through Peru, Colombia, and then Mexico, before arriving in Chicago. Now, she feels liberated to be able to speak freely.

Nicole said she wants to study law, to help other people who are in the position she was in. She said it's a privilege to know she matters.