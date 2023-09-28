Watch CBS News
Chicago migrant shelter broken into by person with gun

By Elyssa Kaufman, Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after someone broke into a migrant shelter in Gage Park with a gun.

Police responded to a call from someone inside the Gage Park Field House, in the 2400 block of West 55th Street.

A source told CBS 2, the suspect got in through the door at the west entrance and walked upstairs onto the balcony and then into the gymnasium. The suspect then tried to enter a second time, but the doors were locked. 

Police said the suspect ran away after being confronted by officers. 

CBS 2 has reached out to the Chicago Park District and local alderman for more details. 

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 28, 2023 / 7:17 AM

