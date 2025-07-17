Watch CBS News
5 restaurants added to Chicago Michelin Guide for 2025 including Oliver's, Nadu and Taqueria Chingon

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Chicago Michelin Guide has added five new restaurants in 2025, making them eligible for stars or Bib Gourmand recognition.

In Bucktown, Indian/Mexican fusion restaurant Mirra and Mediterranean casual modern bistro Tama are now in the guide. So is popular – and newly resurrected in the West Loop – Mexican street food spot Taqueria Chingon

They are joined by regional Indian specialist Nadu in Lincoln Park is also now in the Michelin Guide, as is New American South Loop hotspot Oliver's.

Now that they're included, each restaurant is eligible to earn Bib Gourmand status or, more importantly, Michelin stars later this year. Michelin stars are among the most prestigious awards in the culinary industry, and are awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking regardless of restaurant style or fine dining status.

The most stars a restaurant can earn is three. There are only 157 restaurants in the world right now that have three Michelin stars. 

