Service resumes on two Metra lines after car hits bridge in Chicago

2 Metra lines stopped after car hits bridge in Chicago
2 Metra lines stopped after car hits bridge in Chicago 00:41

Train service has resumed on two suburban Metra lines after a car hit a bridge on Friday morning. 

The crash at Armitage Avenue is impacting Metra's Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific North lines. No further details were immediately available on the location of the crash. 

Delays are expected on both lines. 

Kris Habermehl said a track inspection was conducted so train service could continue safely.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

