Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man gets 4 ½ years in prison for having gun inside residence full of children

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man will spend over four years in federal prison for illegally having a loaded handgun while inside a residence that was filled with children in 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois announced on Thursday.

According to the office, Brandon Johnson, 37, illegally possessed the gun on Jan. 25, 2020, while inside the Near West Side residence.  

Chicago police responded to the residence after an individual claimed that Johnson had shown the gun and threatened to shoot them. The office said seven children were also inside at the time of the incident. 

Johnson was previously convicted of multiple felonies and was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal firearm charge.  

On Aug. 13, a judge sentenced him to 55 months, or 4 ½ years, in prison.  

Johnson has been in custody since December 2020 and will receive credit for time served.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue