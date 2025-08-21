Chicago man gets 4 ½ years in prison for having gun inside residence full of children

A man will spend over four years in federal prison for illegally having a loaded handgun while inside a residence that was filled with children in 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois announced on Thursday.

According to the office, Brandon Johnson, 37, illegally possessed the gun on Jan. 25, 2020, while inside the Near West Side residence.

Chicago police responded to the residence after an individual claimed that Johnson had shown the gun and threatened to shoot them. The office said seven children were also inside at the time of the incident.

Johnson was previously convicted of multiple felonies and was not lawfully allowed to possess a firearm. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal firearm charge.

On Aug. 13, a judge sentenced him to 55 months, or 4 ½ years, in prison.

Johnson has been in custody since December 2020 and will receive credit for time served.