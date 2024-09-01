Chicago man remains held accused of road rage shooting on Steven Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man remains held in jail accused of opening fire at a vehicle during a road rage shooting Saturday night on the Stevenson Expressway, DuPage County State's Attorney announced.

Nicholas Ortiz, 24, appeared in court Sunday morning charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person or vehicle.

The office said around 7:23 p.m., the victim was driving his 2022 Kia Sorento northbound on I-55 in the center lane. It was alleged that as the victim merged into the left lane, Ortiz, who was driving a 2023 Kia Telluride in the left lane, approached the victim at a high rate of speed, took an evasive maneuver to avoid a crash, and drove on the shoulder.

It is further alleged that Ortiz reentered the left lane, positioned himself behind the victim, and, near milepost 374 near Cass Avenue, fired three rounds from a Glock 43 through his own windshield at the victim's car — striking the vehicle twice. The victim exited I-55 in Burr Ridge, and Ortiz continued to follow him.

Ortiz called 911 and reported that the victim had tried to run him off the road. After receiving the 911 call, Burr Ridge police stopped both Ortiz and the victim at County Line Road and the entrance to I-55. Officers recovered a loaded Glock 43 on the passenger seat of Ortiz's vehicle under a backpack.

Ortiz's is due back in court on Sept. 23.