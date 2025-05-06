Man found dead in Cal-Sag Channel southwest of Chicago 6 days after being reported missing

A Chicago man was found dead in the Cal-Sag Channel in the southwest suburb of Palos Heights this week, six days after he was reported missing.

Palos Heights police said they recovered a body from the Cal-Sag Channel on Monday, and the body was confirmed to be that of Joshua Blair, 37, who was reported missing on Tuesday, April 29.

Police said they got a call early that morning about an unoccupied vehicle in the roadway in the 11800 block of South Harlem Avenue.

Officers determined it waws Blair's, as his personal belongings – including his phone and his wallet – were found inside.

Police reached out to Blair's family, who told them they had not heard from him since around 3 a.m. that Tuesday morning, when he left home.

Palos Heights police launched a comprehensive search right away, with other police departments assisting.

On Monday of this week, around 1:30 p.m., Palos Heights police officers conducting an aerial search of the Cal-Sag Channel found a body between the Southwest Highway and Archer Avenue bridges.

The body was taken to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, and was determined by family to be that of Blair. A Palos Heights police news release did not say anything about an autopsy or the cause of Blair's death.

"Our thoughts are with Joshua's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," Palos Heights police said in a news release. "We extend our deepest condolences and stand ready to provide them with the support they may need in the days ahead."

contributed to this report.