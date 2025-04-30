Chicago man Joshua Blair missing, car with belongings found in Palos Heights, Illinois

Palos Heights police are searching for a Chicago man who is missing after his car was found with his belongings inside Tuesday.

Police said they got a call about an unoccupied vehicle in the roadway in the 11800-block of South Harlem Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers determined it belongs to Joshua Blair, 37, of Chicago, and his personal belongings – including his phone and his wallet – were found inside.

Police reached out to Blair's family, who told them they had not heard from him since around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, when he left home.

Police launched a comprehensive search, including assistance from the Chicago Ridge and Chicago police departments and the Cook County Sheriff's Office, but have not been able to find Blair as of Wednesday.

Blair is considered to be an endangered missing person. He is described as a Black male, approximately 5 ft. 5 in. tall and 155 lbs., who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray Nike shoes.

If you have any information about Joshua Blair's whereabouts, contact Palos Heights police at 708-448-5060 or email GroupDetectives@palosheightspd.org.