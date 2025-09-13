Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged after woman found dead in West Englewood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on the Southwest Side this week.

Gregory Hudson, 65, was arrested on Thursday and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, concealing a death, aggravated kidnapping, arson, and aggravated criminal sexual assault.            

Police said Hudson was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 36-year-old woman who was found dead in the 6500 block of South Damen Avenue earlier in the day.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Hudson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue