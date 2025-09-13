Chicago man charged after woman found dead in West Englewood

A man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on the Southwest Side this week.

Gregory Hudson, 65, was arrested on Thursday and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, concealing a death, aggravated kidnapping, arson, and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Police said Hudson was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 36-year-old woman who was found dead in the 6500 block of South Damen Avenue earlier in the day.

He was taken into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Hudson is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was released.