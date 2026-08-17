Chicago man charged with DUI in deadly crash on Stevenson Expressway

A Chicago man has been charged with drunk driving in a crash that killed a passenger in his SUV on the Stevenson Expressway over the weekend.

Armando Gonzalez Vargas, 20, has been charged with one count each of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.

Illinois State Police said, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Gonzalez Vargas driving south on the Stevenson Expressway near Wentworth Avenue, when his GMC Suburban collided with a white Nissan SUV. According to court records, Gonzalez Vargas was going more than 20 mph over the speed limit.

The GMC then went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The passenger, 26-year-old Carlos Vasquez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gonzalez Vargas also was injured, and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

Blood tests showed his blood alcohol level was .199, more than twice the legal limit.

According to an arrest report, the driver of the Nissan told police that, after the GMC struck the rear of their vehicle, the driver tried to flee before crashing into a concrete barrier.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan SUV were also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Gonzalez Vargas was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.