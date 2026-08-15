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1 dead, another injured after crash on I-55 in Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One person died and another was injured after a serious crash on I-55 in  early Saturday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a two-car crash in the southbound lanes at Wentworth Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

ISP said one person was prounounced dead at the scene.

Antoher person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condion is unknown at this time. 

Southbound traffic was diverted to I-94 southbound  

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

In:

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