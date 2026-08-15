1 dead, another injured after crash on I-55 in Chicago

One person died and another was injured after a serious crash on I-55 in early Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a two-car crash in the southbound lanes at Wentworth Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

ISP said one person was prounounced dead at the scene.

Antoher person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Their condion is unknown at this time.

Southbound traffic was diverted to I-94 southbound

The cause of the crash is under investigation.