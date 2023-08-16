Chicago man charged with attempted first-degree murder in West Side stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with stabbing a 20-year-old man on the city's West Side back in June.

Marcus Roberts, 49, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said he was identified as the offender who, on June 30, stabbed and seriously hurt the victim, in the 900 block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

No further information was available.