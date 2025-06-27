Chicago man charged in violent armed robbery in West Pullman last year

A man was charged with allegedly beating another man during an armed robbery on the city's South Side last year.

Carl Sturdivant, 44, was arrested by Chicago police on Thursday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Police said he was identified as the suspect who, on March 23, 2024, allegedly beat and seriously injured a 23-year-old man during the robbery in the 11500 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Sturdivant is due to appear in court on Friday.

No further information was available.