Chicago man charged with starting a fire in the suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Forest police are charging a Chicago man, 28-year-old Israel Vargas, accused of starting a fire outside a home, saying he poured liquid on fireworks and then set them off near the home in the south suburbs.

It was on July 7 around 3:30 in the morning on the 4400 block of Adele Lane.

Only the grass and bushes caught on fire. Luckily, the home itself and everyone inside was okay.

Vargas is being charged with attempted arson.