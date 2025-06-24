Watch CBS News
Chicago man, 19, charged in April shooting at Illinois State University

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A 19-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged Tuesday in a shooting that left another person wounded at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois.

The Illinois State University Police Department said Emir Thomas was arrested in Chicago with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in the April 27 incident.

The shooting took place near the Bone Student Center, at 200 N. University St. in Normal, during a registered student event around 7:40 p.m. that Sunday night in April. The shooting appears to have taken place during a fight in the entryway outside of the event.

After the shooting, university police said they reviewed hours of public safety footage, examined evidence, interviewed witnesses, and worked with the McLean County State's Attorney's office ahead of the arrest.

University police said Thomas was not affiliated with Illinois State University.

