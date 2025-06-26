Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with sexually abusing 2 girls at Dearborn Park playground

By
/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged after he sexually abused two young girls at a playground in the Dearborn Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Lodell Burnett, 69, was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13 and one felony count of violation of sex offender registration.

The incident happened on June 11 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.

Police said three young girls were at the playground at Jones Park. A short time later, the suspect [Burnett] approached one of the girls and grabbed her as she crawled on playground equipment.

He then walked over and sat next to another girl, engaged in a short conversation, and briefly touched the minor in an inappropriate manner, police said.

As the three girls left the playground, he briefly followed them before fleeing northbound through the Plymouth Court tunnel.

Police said Burnett appeared at a detention hearing on June 15. 

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

