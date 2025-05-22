Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in fatal stabbing of contractor to appear in court following delay

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Man charged in deadly stabbing of contractor to appear in court
The man accused of stabbing a contractor to death this week will appear in court after his hearing was pushed back.

Christian Gardner, 35, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder with strong probability of death or injury. 

Chicago police said before 8 a.m. Monday, the vicitm, a 64-year-old man, was in the alley, in the 2400 block of West Gladys Avenue near a CTA Blue Line stop, uloading a truck when he was approached by Gardner and an argument ensued. 

Gardner pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim over 10 times, according to police. 

The victim, identified as Freddy Roberto Pena-Busto, was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died. 

Gardner was supposed to appear in court Wednesday but for an unknown reason it was moved to Thursday. 

He is expected in court at 11:30 a.m. 

