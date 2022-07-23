Chicago Man charged with murder of 26-year-old in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with shooting and killing a man in West Englewood earlier this month.

Jovan Johnson, 19, is charged with two felony counts of murder to the first degree.

He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 26-year-old man on July 1, 2022, in the 6500 block of S. Wolcott.

Members of the Chicago Police Department US Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson on July 21, in the 1900 block of South Lawndale.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Johnson is due in bond court Saturday.