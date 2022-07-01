Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot in head, arm in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said the victim, 26, was near the sidewalk on the 6500 block of South Wolcott around 5:43 p.m., when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and head and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on July 1, 2022 / 6:50 PM

