Chicago man charged in killing of woman found inside building on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to the killing of a 34-year-old woman in Englewood earlier this month.

Antwon Chambers, 32, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death or injury.

Chicago police said Chambers was arrested on Thursday in the 500 block of West 69th Street. He was identified as the suspect who fatally injured the woman, who was found inside a building in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue on Dec. 9.

Chambers was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

