Chicago man charged in shooting that left 3 others hurt at gathering in Joliet, Illinois

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that left three other men hurt at a gathering last week in Joliet, Illinois.

Jonathan Britton, 32, was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, and armed habitual.

Joliet police said they were called to the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in the 300 block of North Broadway just after 9:45 p.m. Thursday night for the report of a large gathering causing a disturbance outside the apartments.

At the scene, officers heard gunfire near the Broadway Street entrance to the apartments. After entering the complex, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in both legs. They also found two other people who had been shot—a 32-year-old man with a gunshot to his right leg and a 45-year-old man with a gunshot to the left leg.

All three were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The 30-year-old man was last listed in serious condition. The other two victims' conditions were believed to had been stabilized.

Police said detectives identified Britton as one of the suspects involved in a shooting.

It was alleged that he fired a weapon during the incident and was also shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was released on Friday, according to police.

A second suspect, a 30-year-old man, remains at a local hospital under police guard.