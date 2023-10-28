Chicago man charged in South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to a shooting that left another man seriously hurt in the Roseland neighborhood earlier this year.

William Cooksey, 37, was arrested on Thursday, in the 8700 block of South Sangamon Avenue.

Chicago police say he was identified as the offender who, on Jan. 18, shot the 34-year-old victim, in the 400 block of East 95th Street.

Cooksey was placed into custody and charged with five felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.